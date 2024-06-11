Diane Kruger, Jo Joyner to lead psychological thriller 'Little Disasters'

Los Angeles, Jun 11 (PTI) Actors Diane Kruger and Jo Joyner will feature in "Little Disasters", the upcoming psychological thriller series from streamer Paramount+.

Based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, the show will explore female friendships and motherhood through "the lens of four women with little in common apart from their due dates".

According to Variety, Kruger will portray the role of Jess, whereas Joyner will star as doctor Liz.

“When Jess takes her baby daughter to hospital with a head injury that she can’t explain, her close friend and on-duty A&E doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services on her longtime friend." “This decision sets in motion a chain of events that show how one moment can fracture and nearly destroy entire families and friendships," reads the official logline.

Shelley Conn ("Bridgerton") stars as corporate lawyer Charlotte and Emily Taaffe ("The Rising") as free-spirited Mel.

The shooting for "Little Disasters" is underway. The series will also feature JJ Feild as Ed, who is rich but overstretched, Ben Bailey Smith as Liz’s husband Nick and Stephen Campbell Moore, who plays Rob, Mel’s husband.

Directed by Eva Sigurdardottir, the series is produced by Roughcut Television in association with Fremantle.

Previously, Vaughan's 2018 book “Anatomy of a Scandal” was adapted by Netflix into a series, which starred Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS