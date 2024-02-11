Didn't fear about Hrithik Roshan getting attention in 'Fighter', says Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover says he wasn't worried that his "Fighter" co-star Hrithik Roshan would receive all the limelight for the film because every character in the action drama is important to the story.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film revolves around an elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

In "Fighter", Grover stars as Squadron Leader Sartaj 'Taj' Gill, one of the officers in the Air Dragons unit.

Crediting Anand for giving equal importance to all characters, the 41-year-old actor said the movie is about a team of brave people and not just one person.

"I was not afraid of the fact... I mean Hrithik is Hrithik. He has worked hard to be what he is, and he gets attention sometimes even when he doesn't want it. He gets attention from all of us too... It's not like there's ever a fear because that is a different point of view and a different way of thinking which I don't have.

"Siddharth molded the characters and helped create the web that is holding the emotion, that is of love for the country. The Air Force is about a whole bunch of brave people, it's not about one person. So, it never occurred that he will get (all) the attention," Grover told PTI in an interview here.

"Fighter" opened to mixed reviews on January 25 and earned Rs 192.95 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It also features Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Grover, best known for TV shows "Qubool Hai" and "Dill Mill Gayye", said he is "overwhelmed" with the love that has come his way for the film.

"It's amazing that everyone feels I played it well, people cried for my character. That's like the truest form of love.

"Every actor or performer has a dream to touch people's heart through the characters they play, and that has happened with me. It's beautiful and amazing. I'm lucky to be a part of this film and to be given this role to play," he added.

"Fighter" marks his return to films after close to a decade and the actor said he consciously took a break to spend time with his wife, actor Bipasha Basu when they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022.

"We were together the whole pregnancy, so there was no way I could leave the house and not be with her. Thanks to God we have the luxury to be with each other when we choose to be. Also, I have another profession now, which is painting. So, I do it professionally as well... It's more of a learning experience.

"In terms of work, I wanted to give the audience something new to watch and coming back with a big bang is better than a small bang. Things worked out for me that way and it's a good thing," he added.

Going forward, Grover said he would like to do roles that excite him.

"I want to do every kind of role. I don't want to limit myself to anything. I'm looking at a life with infinite possibilities and that can only happen when you're open to everything, and that's how I am. So, lots more coming (up)." "Fighter" is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.