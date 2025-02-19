Didn't feel any air of stardom around him: Regena Cassandrra on 'Vidamuyaarchi' co-star Ajith

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Ajith is a relaxed human being who wears his stardom lightly, says actor Regena Cassandrra, who has worked with the Tamil superstar in the recently released action thriller “Vidaamuyarchi”.

The Tamil film is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Inspired by the 1997 American film "Breakdown", the film set in Azerbaijan follows a man (Ajith) on a mission to rescue his wife (Trisha Krishnan) after she is captured by a mysterious group.

“He is one of the superstars about whom you don't feel this air of super stardom around. He is pretty good at being a relaxed and chilled (out) human being. I'm sure there's a lot of work that goes behind it. I’ve heard people say things like, ‘He does it for the reality or he does it for a certain reason’.

“But if someone has been so consistent with the way they are, like this man comes on to set and makes sure no one knows whether he's having a good or bad day. I admire that quality because if you are doing something, for whatever reason at the end of the day your intentions will come out,” Cassandrra told PTI in an interview.

Working with Ajith turned out to be a blessing for the actor, known for films such as “Siva Manasulo Sruthi”, “Mughizh”, and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” and web series “Rocket Boys" and "Farzi", as she got the opportunity to closely observe how a superstar gracefully navigates the challenges on a movie set.

“To see this man manoeuvre through everything and this film had its fair share of hurdles as well and to see how a superstar handles these things and how things happen, that was such a nice experience for me. And as an actor, it's learning,” she added.

Cassandrra also recalled how Ajith made her feel comfortable during the filming of a scene on the movie set when she needed to place her hand on his shoulder.

“When I was doing the scene, I told him, ‘I'm going to put my hand like this’. He said, ‘Just do your thing, don’t worry’. That one indication itself was enough for me.” “Vidaamuyarchi”, which was released in theatres on February 6, opened to mixed reviews.

Also starring Arjun Sarja, Arav and Ramya Subramanian, "Vidaamuyarchi" is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions.