Didn’t get conventionally masculine roles due to my boyish looks in my 20s: Vivaan Shah

Mumbai: Actor Vivaan Shah likes to call himself an “old soul” despite his youthful appearance, which he says has always influenced the kind of roles he has been offered in his career.

The actor, the younger son of cinema veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, said he was never considered for the "conventionally masculine" characters due to his appearance.

"I may be an old man in a sort of boyish kind of appearance. But I'm actually quite an old soul. Through my 20s I didn't really get I didn't get roles that are, in a sense, conventionally masculine because I suppose I have a sort of boyish quality to me. That's why I didn't get those kinds of roles," Vivaan told PTI in an interview.

At the same time, the actor said it has never bothered him as he believes it is a valid consideration.

"I think it's completely valid because I often look too young for certain serious kinds of roles," said Vivaan, who made his debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's 2011 movie "7 Khoon Maaf".

The actor, who next stars in "Inn Galiyon Mein" by filmmaker Avinash Das, said he is not picky about his projects.

"I've always felt that the project selects me and not the other way around. And I really feel so blessed to have been a part of this project," he said.

The film, which explores the essence of love and relationships in the age of social media, features Avantika Dassani opposite Vivaan.

Vivaan said he wanted to work with the director as he really loved his previous film "Anaarkali of Aarah".

"'Anaarkali of Aarah' touched me very deeply when I saw it. In fact, I was preparing at the time to play a Bihari character. And I was told by my mother to watch 'Anaarkali of Aarah' to prepare for that character.

"She said it's one of the most authentic depictions of the Bihari dialect that she's ever seen. And I was blown away by that film. And it was really a real blessing." "Inn Galiyon Mein" will also feature seasoned actor Jaaved Jaaferi in a pivotal role.

Vivaan, also known for movies such as "Happy New Year", "Bombay Velvet" and series "A Suitable Boy", said he always wanted to share the screen with Jaaferi.

"It's been a childhood dream of mine to work with Javed sir. He's been one of my heroes since as far back as I can remember. I can't tell you how much he means to me," he said.

The movie is produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav with Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, Sanjeevv Gosswami and Alcor Productions as co-producers.

"Inn Galiyon Mein" releases in theatres on Friday, coinciding with the festival of Holi.