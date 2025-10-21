Didn't plan to make three books: author Mercedes Ron on 'Culpables' trilogy

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Author Mercedes Ron, known for her romantic Spanish trilogy "Your Fault", "My Fault" and "Our Fault", is happy that her books have inspired a popular film series on Prime Video that fans have loved.

The final film in the trilogy, "Our Fault", started streaming on the platform from October 16. "It was a really amazing experience. I worked really hard to get where I am today because I had nothing. Like I was writing in my room and it was difficult at first but now I have 10 books out there in the world. So I'm very happy with what I have achieved in all these years," she told PTI in an interview.

"I think fans were really happy and very pleased, because in the end it was a very good adaptation," she added.

The idea for the story, which revolves around two step siblings who fall for each other, came to Ron while she was on a trip to LA with one of her best friends. "I always had in my mind this idea of a love story between two siblings who fall in love, but of course, they weren't related. And then I watched a music video from a Taylor Swift song. 'I Knew You Were Trouble' and that song really inspired me," she said.

"I didn't plan the story to be three books. At first, it was going to be just one. But when I started uploading the chapters on Wattpad, the fans kept asking for more. And then I realised I could extend the story. And it worked really well," she added.

The author added that she has more books that are being adapted into films. "We are having a lot of movies coming soon," she said.

Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara rose to international recognition with his role of Nick Leister in the movie based on Ron's book series. Director Domingo Gonzalez helmed all the films of the franchise.

Asked about ending the film series, which has turned out to be a turning point for the actor, Guevara admitted the project came as a blessing.

"I'm happy to open new doors and new worlds, new universes, new projects, a little bit of looking to the future instead of looking back," Guevara told PTI. He, however, is sad the series is ending with this movie.

"It's a project that I have a lot of affection for and the one that has given me more visibility and has given me my career. It's sad to say bye, and it's a project that I hold very dear." Also featuring Nicole Wallace in the role of Noah Moran, the story follows both leads explore their intense and often turbulent love, dealing with betrayal, secrets, and personal growth as they navigate their forbidden relationship.

The first film emerged as the biggest non-English language original film, emerging as one of the top 10 most-watched titles. It was also remade into a British film, "My Fault: London".