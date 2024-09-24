Didn't want to stop working, wish I could multitask: 'Tum Bin' actor Sandali Sinha

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Actor Sandali Sinha says she didn't want to stop working after the success of "Tum Bin" but as a mother she wanted to be there for her children and she decided to prioritise her personal life over a career in Bollywood.

The Anubhav Sinha-directed love story, about a woman who falls for the man who accidently killed her fiance, also featured Priyanshu Chatterjee, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Bapat.

"I was meant to go in another direction, and it happened suddenly. I didn't want to stop working. It happened naturally and organically because I became a mom, and it was important to be there (for my children). If you're an actor, you're a producer's actor, you cannot say, ‘I need to go home at this time, and I need to do this thing’,” Sandali told PTI in an interview. Sandali looks back at her brief career in the industry with a lot of fondness, particularly her debut film, which re-released recently. The actor also worked in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s “Pinjar”, Anil Sharma's “Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo” and Sonu Nigham's music video "Deewana".

The actor, who is thrilled about the re-release of “Tum Bin”, said she was unable to commit herself fully to the profession while being a mother. Sandali has two sons with husband Kiran Salaskar.

"There are so many people involved (in the making of a film) so many dreams, and aspirations, and then you are on your agenda and schedule. I couldn't commit the way (it was needed) and it's my personality to commit to something fully and totally, I wish I could multitask but that doesn't happen to me,” she said.

Stating that there wasn’t anyone to guide her professionally, Sandali said despite some “bad decisions”, she is happy with what she got to do in films.

“I'm thrilled to be where I am today, sitting here and talking about something, which has gone so well in my life. It seemed like 'Oh it, (career) didn't work out’. But everything just happens because you're meant to be somewhere,” the actor, who made a special appearance in the 2016 “Tum Bin 2”, said.

Sandali said she had collaborated with Anubhav Sinha on several music videos and she was called for a screen test for the role of Pia in the movie without realising the significance it was going to have in her career and life.

“The film has got its own identity, it is making waves, it's still getting us recognition, love, respect, and joy. It has given me friends who are like family,” the actor said.

Sandali said her friends and family are looking forward to watching “Tum Bin” on the big screen after its September 20 theatrical re-release.

“A few of them (friends) are going to whistle and probably I’ll join them. They are excited, they’ve been forwarding messages of ‘Tum Bin’ re-releasing to their friends, and even my husband is doing it. It is so cute. When someone is happy for you, they are purely happy about what is going on. They’ve seen what I’ve felt about the film over the years,” the actor said. PTI KKP BK BK