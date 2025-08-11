Digitally restored classics 'Kranti', 'Shaheed' at patriotic film festival across four cities

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Four digitally restored versions of Bollywood classics 'Kranti', 'Haqeeqat', 'Saat Hindustani' and 'Shaheed' will be showcased at the three-day festival of patriotic films ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

'The Har Ghar Tiranga – Patriotic Film Festival', inaugurated across four cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, is organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The diverse film lineup includes legendary patriotic films such as 'Shaheed' (1965), the stirring story of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his ultimate sacrifice; 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' (2024), chronicling the life and ideology of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar; Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), a modern retelling of the 2016 Indian Army surgical strikes; RRR (2022), an epic action drama inspired by fictionalised accounts of freedom fighters; and Tanhaji (2020), the valorous tale of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.

Other notable screenings include 'Major' (2022), a tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's bravery in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks; 'Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose', a short documentary capturing the legacy of the visionary nationalist leader; 'Veerapandia Kattabomman' (1959), the Tamil classic on the legendary freedom fighter; Kranti (1981), a grand tale of rebellion against colonial rule; and Haaqeeqat (1964), a moving war drama inspired by the 1962 India-China conflict.

Films screened at the festival include 'Parasakhti' (1952), a landmark Tamil film with strong social and nationalist themes; and 'Saat Hindustani' (1969), a story of seven Indians fighting for Goa's liberation.

In addition, the festival presents educational documentaries such as 'Our Flag', exploring the symbolism and history of the Tiranga; 'Lokmanya Tilak', chronicling the life and political awakening of Bal Gangadhar Tilak; 'Tilak', an intimate portrayal of Tilak's nationalist vision; and 'Shahadat', highlighting acts of sacrifice in India's fight for freedom.

Speaking on the occasion in Mumbai, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that the film festival aims to showcase India's rich cultural history and heritage through the medium of cinema.

"Cinema being a visual medium leaves a long-lasting impact on the viewers and so, this festival aims to spark the spirit of patriotism amongst all Indians," Jaju said. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS