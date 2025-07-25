'Dil Bechara' marks 5 years, Sanjana Sanghi remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi celebrated five years of her debut film "Dil Bechara" and remembered her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film released on July 24, 2020, and was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Fault in Our Stars".

The film was slated to have a theatrical release but premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanghi, also known for featuring in "Dhak Dhak” and “Kadak Singh", shared a post on her Instagram handle on Thursday, featuring film's poster.

"Always was, always will be, the most magical. Thank you, for giving Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu a permanent home in your hearts. And for celebrating our film in the most special way, always. I am forever grateful. #5YearsOfDilBechara. Miss you Sush," she wrote in the caption.

The film revolved around Manny (Rajput) and Kizie (Sanghi), two individuals with terminal illness, who fall in love with each other.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in the same year on June 14. He was 34. His death resulted in shocking news for the entire nation, followed by the initiation of numerous legal proceedings and investigations. The closure CBI report stated the actor died by suicide.