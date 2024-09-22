Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024: Diljit adds 2nd show in Delhi; announces stops in Jaipur, Mumbai

New Delhi: Punjabi singing star Diljit Dosanjh has surprised fans by adding more shows to his upcoming "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024", which will begin next month.

Dosanjh, who performed at a concert in Paris on Saturday as part of his tour, made the announcement on his Instagram account.

"SURPRISE. DELHI DAY 2 Stadium - JAIPUR & MUMBAI. New Shows Added Tickets Info Coming SOON. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned his post.

The announcement came days after the tickets of his India tour were sold in no time making the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, the highest-grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets, according to show organisers.

Many fans, who weren't able to buy the tickets in time, demanded the singer add more shows to his India tour. A section of social media users also criticised Dosanjh and show organisers for expensive tickets, as per media reports.

As Dosanjh made the announcement of new concerts, fans went on to thank the artist in the comments section.

"Come soon Diljit," a fan wrote.

"Fabulous," said another.

"Thankyou paajii (sic)" said another admirer.

"Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024" will begin on October 26 with Dosanjh performing in New Delhi, followed by gigs across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29.

The tour is being organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India with Zomato Live as the ticketing partner.