Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty begin shooting for 'Border 2'

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined co-stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan to commence shooting the third schedule for their upcoming film "Border 2".

A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic "Border" is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP, Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026.

Sunny shared the post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, featuring all the actors posing for a picture. They were joined by Bhushan, Anurag, Nidhi and co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi for the picture.

"When all 'Forces' Come together! #BORDER2 Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune's National Defence Academy," read the caption.

"On-ground, they're joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anura Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026," he added.

According to the makers, the film is set against a backdrop of "patriotism and courage" and promises to deliver "unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth." "Border", which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was a hit at the box office when it was released in June 1997. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar. PTI ATR ATR ATR