Diljit Dosanjh brings royal Punjabi heritage to Met Gala in his debut

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Months after selling out stadiums across the globe on his music tour, Punjabi singer-star Diljit Dosanjh walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet in his debut dressed in a regal white ensemble in an apparent homage to the Maharaja of Patiala.

The outfit was designed by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who previously dressed Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for the fashion charity event held annually in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Representing his Sikh roots, Diljit wore an ivory and gold sherwani, along with a tehmat, bejewelled turban adorned with a white 'kalgi' and a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan. He also flaunted a cape with the silhouetted map of Punjab and letters in the Punjabi script Gurmukhi embroidered on it.

Diljit's team shared a series of videos of the Punjabi superstar's appearance at the gala on its official Instagram page.

"HISTORY #diljitdosanjh #metgala #diljit," was the caption of one of the posts featuring the singer climbing down the stairs as he leaves the hotel for the Met ball.

A video of the "Amar Singh Chamkila" actor twirling his moustache was captioned as: "He wore a Legacy #diljit #metgala #diljitdosanjh." Diljit, who has emerged as one of the popular Indian artistes around the world in the last few years, confirmed his attendance at the Met Gala 2025 on Sunday via social media.