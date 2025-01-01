Diljit Dosanjh concludes 'Dil-Luminati India Tour' in Ludhiana, wishes fans happy new year

New Delhi: Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh brought curtains down on his successful "Dil-Luminati India Tour" in Ludhiana, ringing in the new year with hundreds in the audience at the grand finale.

Advertisment

Held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground on New Year's eve on Tuesday night, the show of the singer's tour marked the end of his two-month nationwide trek, which began in New Delhi on October 26.

Diljit shared a series of videos from the Ludhiana concert on his official Instagram page.

"VIBE CHECK KAR. Happy Happy New Year Folks. THIS IS MY CITY LUDHIANA. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR's Grand Finale Doesn't Get BIGGER Than This," he captioned a clip that showed the crowd grooving to his chartbuster track "G.O.A.T.".

Advertisment

Diljit sang "Main Hoon Punjab" from his acclaimed movie "Amar Singh Chamkila". According to the video, the "Dil-Luminati India Tour" was the "Biggest tour of Indian History".

During the concert, the singer invited veteran Punjabi singer and politician Muhammad Sadiq, who he described as the "REAL OG", and sang the legend's popular song "Malki Keema" along with him.

On his Instagram page, Diljit also shared a video with his team and thanked them for their support throughout the tour.

Advertisment

"The DIL-LUMINATI TOUR wouldn't have been the same without the unwavering dedication, hard work, and heartfelt contributions of each and every one of you. Together, we have made it the biggest Indian tour in the history of Indian music, setting new trends," he captioned the post.

During his two-month tour, Diljit also performed in cities, including Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, and Guwahati.

The Ludhiana concert was added as a last-minute stop as part of the "Dil-Luminati India Tour", which was earlier scheduled to end in Guwahati on December 29.