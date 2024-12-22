Diljit Dosanjh denies blocking AP Dhillon on social media

New Delhi: Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh says he can have issues with the government but not with fellow artists as he denied AP Dhillon's allegations that he had blocked the singer on social media.

His comments come after Dhillon urged the "Hass Hass" singer to unblock him on social media at his Chandigarh show on Saturday during which he addressed Dosanjh's "best of luck" wish at his previous concert.

Dosanjh, whose singing credits also include "GOAT" and "5 Taara", shared a screenshot of Dhillon's profile on his Instagram Story on Saturday night, saying he never blocked the singer.

"I never blocked you. My issues can be with the government but not with artists," read the caption of his post.

According to the Dosanjh's Story, he hasn't blocked Dhillon, but he also doesn't follow him on Instagram.

At his Indore concert, held on December 8, Dosanjh sent his best wishes to Dhillon and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

"Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tours, best of luck to them, too," he had said.

In his response to Dosanjh, Dhillon on Saturday said: "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?"

Dhillon, known for songs such as "Brown Munde", "Insane" and "Summer High", is currently in India for his "The Brownprint" tour. The Canada-based singer rose to fame after his song became a viral track back in 2020.

Whereas, Dosanjh will next perform in Guwahati on December 29 as part of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour" which will be his concluding performance.

During his tour, Dosanjh has called out the government of different states where he held many of his concerts for directing him to avoid singing songs related to alcohol, drugs and violence.

At one of the shows, the singer had said he was even willing to take a pledge to not make such songs but the governments of each state should declare themselves as dry states.