Diljit Dosanjh, Ed Sheeran perform 'Naina', 'Shape of You' mash-up in Birmingham

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans when he welcomed British singer-musician Ed Sheeran on stage to perform along with him at his Birmingham concert.

Dosanjh performed at a concert in the UK city on Sunday as part of his "Dil-Luminati Tour 2024", where he was briefly joined by Sheeran on vocals and guitar.

In an Instagram post, the Punjabi singer shared a video of him and Sheeran jamming to their superhit songs "Naina" (from the 2024 film "Crew") and "Shape of You", respectively.

"@teddysphotos My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night. LOVE & RESPECT. Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar (sic)" he captioned the clip.

Sheeran, who performed in Mumbai months ago as part of the Indian leg of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour" along with Dosanjh, also posted a video of the duo from their Birmingham gig on social media.

"Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me!" the British singer wrote.

Later, Dosanjh shared a video of him visiting Sheeran backstage and sharing an embrace in the green room.

"@teddyphotos Ed Sheeran Aa Gaye Oye," he captioned the post.

Dosanjh, set to tour India next month, has added more shows to the upcoming event. Recently, the "Amar Singh Chamkila" star added a second show in New Delhi and announced stops in Jaipur and Mumbai.

Dosanjh will open his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024" in New Delhi on October 26, followed by gigs across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29.