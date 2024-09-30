Diljit Dosanjh gifts shoes to Pakistani fan, says 'borders are made by politicians'

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh showed a heartfelt gesture by gifting shoes to his Pakistani fan during his Manchester concert.

The 40-year-old singer presented a box with the shoes to one of his fans and on learning that she was from Pakistan, he spoke about how borders between the two countries are “made by politicians”.

"Be it India or Pakistan, it is one for me. There is immense love for all in the hearts of every Punjabi. These borders are made by politicians, but people who know Punjabi, whether from here or there, we are all the same. So people who have come from my country India, and those who have come from Pakistan, I welcome you all. Thank you ma'am,” Dosanjh said in the video.

The singer, who is currently on his international tour, will visit India next month as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will tour the country across various cities for two months. The first show will be in New Delhi on October 26. PTI ATR ATR BK BK