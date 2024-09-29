Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister at Manchester concert

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh introduced his family members, including his mother and sister, at the Manchester show of his ongoing "Dil-Luminati Tour".

According to several videos circulating on social media, Dosanjh -- a fiercely private person -- interacted with concert goers gathered at the Co-op Live internal arena on Saturday night as he sang his popular track "Hass Hass".

Soon, the singer held an elderly woman's hand and raised it in the air before declaring through the microphone: "By the way, this is my mom".

Dosanjh's mother became emotional as he bowed in front of her and hugged her through the barricades.

The singer, known for songs such as "GOAT", "Mombattiye", "Proper Patola", and "Do You Know?", then pointed towards his sister.

"She is my sister. My family is also here today," he said.

Dosanjh will visit India next month continuing his "Dil-Luminati Tour", slated to kick off on October 26 in New Delhi.