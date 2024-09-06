Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol in 'Border 2'

New Delhi: Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh has boarded the star-studded cast of war drama "Border 2", the makers announced on Friday.

Dosanjh, currently basking in the glory of back-to-back successes of "Amar Singh Chamkila" and "Crew", will feature alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the follow-up.

"The 'Border 2' family just got bigger! Welcoming the incredible Diljit Dosanjh to the epic saga," T-Series posted on its social media handles.

Deol had also headlined the 1997 original, which was helmed by JP Dutta and became a major box office hit. The sequel, to be directed by Anurag Singh, is backed by Dutta alongside Bhushan Kumar. Dosanjh said he is honoured to be a part of the movie. "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers! #Border2," the Punjabi superstar posted on Instagram.

Deol welcomed Dosanjh in a post on Instagram. "Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2," he wrote. "Border 2" is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Dosanjh was most recently seen "Jatt & Juliet 3", the third part of his Punjabi movie series. He will next star in "Sardaar Ji 3", which will be released in theatres in June 2025.

Deol made a spectacular return to movies with last year's "Gadar 2". The actor will also star in Rajkumar Santoshi's "Lahore 1947" opposite Preity Zinta. The film is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.