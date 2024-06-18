Diljit Dosanjh makes maiden appearance on Jimmy Fallon's ‘The Tonight Show’

Mumbai: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made his debut on popular American chat show "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" as a musical guest.

Dosanjh, who is currently on a North American tour, called Dil-Luminati Tour, appeared on the Monday episode of the show, which airs on American network NBC.

Host Jimmy Fallon welcomed Dosanjh on the show, saying, "You can catch our next guest on his Dil-Luminati Tour. Making his US TV debut, performing 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT', please welcome the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet, Diljit Dosanjh." Dosanjh, dressed in a white dhoti kurta and turban, then performed on the chartbuster tracks on the show.

After his gig on the show, Fallon joined the Punjabi star on the stage and said, "That is how you do it. Thank you so much." Prior to his performance, Dosanjh shared a backstage clip with Fallon. In the clip, he is teaching the host popular Punjabi phrases, including the greeting "Sat Sri Akal".

"PANJABI AA GAYE OYE @fallontonight @jimmyfallon @nbc Goreya De Gharan Ch Aj PANJABI Suni Jani An (sic)," he wrote in another post on Instagram.

Dosanjh's 13-date tour kicked off in April in Vancouver, Canada, and has so far travelled to American cities like Winnipeg, Oakland, Chicago, Orlando, Dallas and Washington.

"I can't wait to share my music and Punjabi culture with a global audience. This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for all the Punjabi music lovers around the world,” the singer-actor had said before his appearance on the show.

Dosanjh had earlier performed at the popular Coachella music festival in 2023. He has enthralled music aficionados globally with hit tracks such as "Jatt da pyaar", "Patiala peg", "Do you know", "5 taara theka" and "Laembadgini".

As an actor, he has garnered critical acclaim for his performance in Punjabi and Hindi films such as “Jatt & Juliet”, “Punjab 1984”, “Udta Punjab”, “Crew” and “Amar Singh Chamkila”.