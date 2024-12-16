Diljit Dosanjh on trolls for writing different spelling of Punjab: You guys won't stop

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh on Monday criticised online trolls for tagging him in a tweet where he had misspelled Punjab and forgot to add the Indian flag.

The 40-year-old singer said everything is a conspiracy and labelled his naysayers as "vehley" (idle).

"If in a tweet there is no mention of the flag, that's a conspiracy. Even in the Bengaluru tweet, there wasn't a flag in one place. If Punjab is written as Panjab then that's conspiracy. Whether its written Punjab or Panjab, it will remain as Punjab only (sic)." "Panj Aab - 5 Rivers Hats off to those who are using foreigners' language to push conspiracy theories. In the future, I will write PANJAB in Punjabi, as in Gurumukhi. You guys won’t stop I know. So keep going. How many times do we have to prove that we love India? Do something new or have you been given a task to create conspiracies around me? #Vehley," he added.

He also attached the screen shots of his previous posts. One of them had "Tomorrow CHANDIGARH PANJAB" written over accompanied by an Indian flag.

The other picture featured one of his tweets which had no flag.

Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour which began on October 26 in New Delhi. It will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. His next stop is Mumbai where he will perform on December 19. PTI ATR ATR BK BK