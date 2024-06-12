Diljit Dosanjh says he was offered a blank cheque for first 'Jatt & Juliet' film

Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) Diljit Dosanjh has revealed producer Darshan Singh Grewal, who backed the first "Jatt & Juliet" film, had given the Punjabi star a blank cheque after he refused to sign the movie back in 2012.

One of the most successful film franchises in Punjabi cinema, "Jatt & Juliet" is returning with its third installment. "Jatt & Juliet 2" released in 2013.

Dosanjh recalled he had quoted a fee as high as Punjabi icon Gurdas Mann at the time to discourage Grewal from casting the actor in the first movie of the series.

"The producer, Darshan, called me to do a film. I had some issues with him so I went and said no to the film (saying) you did 'this' with me. But in a filmy style, he signed a blank cheque and asked me to 'fill the amount and said we have to do a film'. I didn't foresee this. Then, I asked my manager to have a word with me outside.

"And I asked him, 'Now, what to do?', he said 'We can't say no to this'. We researched who used to charge the most in the industry. At the time, it was Gurdas Maan sir. So, I decided to write the same amount with TDS and thought the producer would say no on his own. But he agreed to it and that's how I became part of these films," Dosanjh told reporters.

The "Amar Singh Chamkila" star was speaking at the trailer launch of "Jatt & Juliet 3". Also starring Neeru Bajwa, "Jatt & Juliet 3" is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and co-produced by Grewal.

Dosanjh credited Grewal for "raising" his standard in the Punjabi film industry.

"After 'Jatt and Juliet' became a hit, Darshan Grewal came to me with another blank cheque. I filled in the amount which no one demanded in the industry. My standard is due to Darshan paaji. I took double (amount) of what I got for the first film," he said.

Bajwa, who has also starred in the first two "Jatt & Juliet" movies with Dosanjh, thanked her fans for her two decade career. The actor is another popular name in Punjabi cinema courtesy films such as "Beautiful Billo" and "Channo Kamli Yaar Di", "My audience supported me when I broke some stereotypes like working in the industry after getting married and having children.

"Our Punjabi audience is very progressive. We used to underestimate them but today I continue to be an actress. It's a big deal for me too. I never thought my career would enjoy so much longevity but it's all thanks to my audience," she said.

The event was also attended by Jasmin Bajwa, Sidhu, producers Manmord Singh Sidhu and Dinesh Auluck.

"Jatt & Juliet 3", produced by White Hill Studios & Speed Records, is set to release on June 27 worldwide.