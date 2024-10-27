Diljit Dosanjh shares pictures from first Delhi show from 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024'

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Hours after he rocked the stage at his first concert on the India leg of the 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024' in New Delhi, Diljit Dosanjh promised fans to meet them at the same place and same time on Sunday for their second date.

The Punjabi music sensation on Saturday entertained the national capital with his electrifying show at the jam-packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with hits such as "Born To Shine", "5 Taara", "Do You Know?" and "Ikk Kudi".

From the crowd chanting his name and getting teary eyed to Dosanjh waving the national flag as he flexed his muscles, the singer-actor shared a series of photos and videos from his performance on social media.

"History. Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 Milde an Same Time Same Stadium Day 2," he captioned the post, in a reference to his popular song "Born To Shine" from the album "G.O.A.T." "Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne," Dosanjh wrote in a previous post.

The singer also posted an aerial video of the houseful stadium grooving to the his performance on Instagram Stories.

"Circle Wadda Gal baat Waddi Eh," he said, again referring to "Born To Shine".

Organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, with Zomato Live handling ticketing, the tour has already broken records, becoming the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in Indian history.

After the first two shows in New Delhi, Dosanjh will take his India tour across nine other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, before concluding with a finale in Guwahati on December 29. PTI RDS RDS RDS