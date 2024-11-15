Diljit Dosanjh's cryptic post after Telangana govt says no to songs promoting drugs, violence at concert

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a cryptic post on social media, a day after he received a notice from the Telangana government directing him to not sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence at his Hyderabad concert.

The singer, who kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour from Delhi in October, is set to perform at the GMR Arena on Friday evening.

"Aandhi roke to hum toofan... Toofan roke to hum aag ka dariya. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (If the storm stops then we become the tempest and if the tempest stops then we become the river of fire)," he posted, quoting Bajirao's war cry from Ranveer Singh-starrer "Bajirao Mastaani".

The post was accompanied by pictures of the actor listening to a group of musicians in Taj Falaknuma Palace. He also posted several pictures from his visit to a gurudwara ahead of Guru Purab.

On Thursday, the Telangana government in its notice directed the singer against singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his live show at Hyberabad.

The notice also restricts the singer from using children on stage during his show as loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert are harmful for the children.

The notice was issued following a representation from a resident of Chandigarh and it was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy.

The representation, submitted with video evidence, said that Dosanjh had already sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a live show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month, the notice pointed out.

The Hyderabad concert is part of his Dil-Luminati Tour to 10 cities across India. His next stop is Ahmedabad. PTI BK RB BK BK