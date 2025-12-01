Diljit Dosanjh's first look as Air Force officer from 'Border 2' unveiled

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Actor Diljit Dosanjh's first look as an Air Force officer was unveiled on Monday from the Anurag Singh-directed "Border 2", which is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 superhit "Border".

The first look of the poster potrays Diljit as an Indian Air Force officer sitting in aircraft during a combat situation, with injuries on his face and hands amidst enemy attacks.

The poster shared by makers shows Diljit's intense look, the caption reads, "Iss Desh ke Aasmaan Mein Guru ke Baaz Pehra dete hain IN #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026. (sic)".

Dosanjh also shared a reel on instagram, where he can be seen wearing an Air Force uniform walking in full swag as "Border" tracj 'Sandese Aate Hain" plays in the background .

"Border 2" is produce by T-Series in association with JP Films. The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.

"Border 2" will be released on January 23, 2026. PTI COR TR7 BK BK