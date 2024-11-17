Diljit tweaks songs at Hyderabad show after govt notice, says foreign artists perform without tension

New Delhi: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh sang modified lyrics to his chartbusters "Lemonade" and "5 Taara" at the Hyderabad show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 tour on Saturday, days after receiving a notice from the Telangana government directing him to not sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence at the concert.

Advertisment

Clips of the famous singer-actor from the gig are circulating online where he can be seen singing "Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade" instead of "Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade" from the song "Lemonade".

Similarly, the lyrics in "5 Taara" became "5 taara hotel ch" instead of the original "5 taara theke utte".

During the show, Diljit spoke to the spectators alluding to the notice, which also restricted the singer from using children on stage.

Advertisment

"If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there's no tension. But when your artist is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I'll tell you something. God is with me, I won't let this go," he said.

The 40-year-old called out naysayers questioning how his concerts were going housefull.

"Many people are unable to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I've been working for a long time now. I didn't become famous in a day," he added.

Advertisment

Diljit also addressed the black marketing of his shows' tickets, urging victims to alert authorities in the first hour of the incident by calling on 1930, the toll-free helpline number for reporting online cyber crime.

"Some people buy tickets early so that they can sell it again. This has become a norm. This happens in big international shows even today. This will be fixed in time, the government is trying to work on this." Diljit will perform his next show in Ahmedabad on Sunday.