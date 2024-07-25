Director Paul Feig boards new thriller for Blumhouse

Los Angeles: Director Paul Feig, known for his romantic comedies such as "Bridesmaids" and "Freaks and Geeks", is all set to direct his first horror film for Blumhouse.

The untitled film will be inspired by the same source material behind Netflix true crime docuseries "Worst Roommate Ever", according to IndieWire.

The production house, known for its slate of horror movies, is producing an unscripted series as well as a thriller from the same source material, which is inspired by William Brennan’s New Yorker article that served as the basis for “Worst Roommate Ever”.

The film follows a newly single woman who sublets a room in her dream home to a seemingly perfect guy, only to discover that he is a serial squatter with a phony name and background who won’t leave without a fight.

Feig is also producing the film, scripted by Stephen Susco, alongside Laura Fischer. Jason Blum, Chris Morgan, and Vox Media’s Scoop Wasserstein will also produce.

“Jason and I have been trying to find the perfect project to collaborate on for years and this story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion and comedy of dread that both he and I like to entertain audiences with,” Feig said in a statement.

“In other words, I couldn’t be happier to have Jason as the best roommate ever for this film,” the director added.

Blum said the story of the "Worst Roommate Ever" resonates so much because while the internet has connected people, it also makes it easier than ever to fabricate one's background.

“Paul is the perfect director for this because his work always manages to strike a balance between the dark and the light, and I’m very excited to see everything he will bring to this story,” he added.

Feig is mostly famous for his romantic comedies but he turned to thriller with Netflix's "A Simple Favor". His next film is again a comedy, starring John Cena and Awkafina. It releases on Amazon Prime Video next month.