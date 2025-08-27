Director-turned-TMC MLA announces new film 'Hok Kolorob', says no link to JU protest movement

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) Filmmaker-turned-TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty on Wednesday announced his upcoming film titled ‘Hok Kolorob’, set to release on January 23, 2026, but clarified that it has no connection to the 2015 student protest movement at Jadavpur University (JU) which bore the same name.

The Barrackpore MLA, who had made a string of blockbusters like 'Bojhena Se Bojhena', 'Proloy', 'Kanamachhi', 'Porineeta' and OTT series, announced the new movie on X.

"Aschhi (coming) 23rd January 2026 #Hokkolorob#" he said in the post, sharing a video of a man holding up a flaming torch with 'Hokkolorob' inscribed in the poster.

'Hok Kolorob' (Let there be roars of protest) was the slogan coined by JU students in January 2015 over alleged molestation of a girl student on the campus in late 2014 and a police crackdown on agitating students who gheraoed then vice-chancellor Abhijit Chakraborty. Chakraborty had to finally step down.

The 'Hok Kolorob' movement — meaning Let there be noise — resonated during subsequent campus protests by leftist unions on numerous issues, ranging from demonstration for student union elections, against ragging and sexual assault of a first-year undergraduate male student at a hostel.

Chakraborty, a known face in the Bengali film industry, however told reporters that his film will have no resemblance with any particular episode or JU incident, but hinted it may dwell on how students are passionately and emotionally charged at the crossroads of their career.

Chakraborty said the narrative of the film will be divulged at an appropriate time. The film has celebrated actor Saswata Chatterjee in a key role. PTI SUS MNB