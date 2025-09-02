Director Vivek Agnihotri urges Mamata to ensure smooth release of ‘The Bengal Files’ in theatres

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Vivek Agnihotri, director of the controversial Hindi film 'The Bengal Files', on Tuesday appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to facilitate a smooth release of the movie, alleging that Trinamool Congress workers are threatening theatre owners not to screen it.

The movie on the direct action day and the 1946 Kolkata riots is slated to hit theatres on September 5.

In a video message shared on X, Agnihotri requested Banerjee "with folded hands" to listen to his words and not to "suppress an important part of history" before the next generation by any move.

Claiming that he is getting feedback from theatre owners in West Bengal that they were being threatened not to go ahead with the screening, though the film has not been officially banned, Agnihotri reminded the chief minister of her constitutional duty.

“You have taken an oath on the Indian Constitution to protect the rights of every citizen, right of free speech and it is your responsibility to see to it that the film does not face any disruption. Please consider the fact that the CBFC has cleared this film," he said.

Recalling that Bengal led the country on the cultural front and was the soul of India, Agnihotri said the state and its people made maximum sacrifices in 1905 and 1947.

Debunking the argument about not reopening the wounds of riots and violence by the screening of the film, Agnihotri asked, "If a Japanese child should know about Hiroshima and Nagasaki holocausts, why not the new generation be made aware of an important part of the state's and nation's history." "A true Bengali will not ban the movie. This film cannot be banned in Bengal," he said.

Agnihotri further asked if Muslim, Christian and Dalit persecutions can be projected in films worldwide, "why should we keep under wraps Hindu genocide. Why should we wish to keep lies alive?" The controversial filmmaker also recalled the physical stopping of the film's trailer launch at a five-star hotel in the city on August 17, which he termed as an attack on the freedom of expression of a filmmaker.

The film features actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Saswata Chatterjee and Darshan Kumarr.

The movie is the third instalment of a trilogy, which includes Agnihotri’s ‘The Tashkent Files’ (2019) and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (2022). PTI SUS NN