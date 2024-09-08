Directors' body suspends Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil over sexual harassment charge

Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil was suspended by the Directors' Association of Eastern India (DAEI) following a complaint of sexual misconduct by an actress.

Sil was the first big name in the Bengali film industry, also called Tollywood, against whom action was taken after allegations of sexual harassment shook the entertainment industries of the southern states.

The suspension came into force with immediate effect, said a letter sent by DAEI late on Saturday.

"Due to certain allegations made against you, and prima facie evidence we have with us, which are of deep concern and is maligning to the entire organisation, DAEI has decided to suspend you from membership for indefinite period or till the allegations against you are cleared," said the letter sent by DAEI president Subrata Sen and secretary Sudeshna Roy.

Sil, who is also a well-known actor, told reporters that what was being construed as misbehaviour was unintentional.

He said the incident being referred to happened recently when he was explaining a scene to the actress during the shooting of a film.

"No one objected to my actions or conduct at that time," he claimed.

The DAEI took up the matter after the actress filed a complaint with the West Bengal Commission for Women.

In a letter to the commission, which sought his reply on the allegation, Sil expressed his apology.

Sil also told reporters that everyone who worked in the film and was present at the time of the incident would testify that his action was "unintentional".

He said that before he could present his case to the DAEI, it suspended him.

"I always explain scenes to my actors and actresses before taking a shot. After the particular incident, the actress concerned willingly took part in the shoot for four more hours," he said.

The DAEI secretary said they took a considered view of the matter after talking to all sides and prima facie found merit in the complaint.

The actress told NEWS18 Bangla that she had full faith in the commission.

"Let me ask him why one has to be physical to explain a shot. We are all professional actors. The rest I will state before the commission whenever needed in the future," she said.

Sil is known for his detective films such as 'Har Har Byomkesh' and 'Mitin Mashi', besides the Shabor series. PTI SUS SOM