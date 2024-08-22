Disability affairs dept screens 'Shrikanth' in sign language for hearing-impaired children

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A special screening of the film 'Shrikanth' in Indian Sign Language (ISL) was organised here by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday, officials said.

The screening, which was held at PVR Chanakyapuri, was attended by children with hearing disabilities from various NGOs, they said.

"Entertainment should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities," Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, said.

"Films like 'Shrikanth', with its inspirational story, play a crucial role in conveying powerful messages to society. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting guidelines from March this year also prioritised inclusivity in future films," he added.

Aggarwal called upon other producers and directors in the Indian film industry to join this initiative and contribute to building an inclusive society. PTI UZM BHJ BHJ