Discussions on 'Thangalaan' sequel underway: Vikram

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Popular actor Vikram says the success of his latest film release "Thangalaan", which hit the screens on Independence Day, has spurred discussions for a potential sequel.

According to production banner Studio Green, the Tamil period action drama, directed by Pa Ranjith, has grossed Rs 53.64 crore worldwide since its August 15 release.

Vikram, who plays the title role in "Thangalaan", said Ranjith and the team hope to work on a follow-up movie.

"Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all loved 'Thangalaan' so much, we've already begun discussions for a sequel, and we plan to make it happen very soon," the actor told fans during a thank-you meet in Hyderabad.

"Thangalaan" is based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain.

The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and British actor Daniel Caltagirone. PTI RDS RDS RDS