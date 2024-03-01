Disney+ Hotstar announces release date of 'Lootere'

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta's directorial debut "Lootere" is set to premiere on March 22 on Disney+ Hotstar, the platform announced on Friday.
In a press statement, the streamer described the series, set in the treacherous seas of Somalia, as "a game of life and death".
Created and produced by Shaailesh R Singh, "Lootere" has Hansal Mehta on board as the showrunner.
Disney+ Hotstar also shared a sneak peek into the series on its official X page.
"Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! #HotstarSpecials #Lootere streaming from 22nd March only on @DisneyPlusHS," read the post.
"Lootere" stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali. PTI KKP RDS RDS