Disney+ Hotstar announces season four of Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Criminal Justice'

Mumbai: Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced the fourth chapter of crime drama series "Criminal Justice".

The new installment will mark the return of actor Pankaj Tripathi as the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra.

In a statement, the actor said the new chapter will delve further into the life of Mishra and his ability to front complex cases with such ease and permanence.

"In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with 'Criminal Justice'. I could not believe how much Madhav's character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own and every defeat felt like a personal loss.

"I’m excited to announce the new season on Disney+ Hotstar and I hope the audiences continue to shower love on this season like they have done previously," Tripathi said.

"Criminal Justice" started with its first season in 2018 that was adapted from the 2008 British television series of the same name. The second season, titled "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors" came out in 2020, followed by the third chapter, titled "Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach", in 2022.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said “Criminal Justice" is one of the most awaited web series for fans.

"We are delighted to bring you the new season in partnership with the amazing creative team of Applause. I’m sure Pankaj Tripathi won’t disappoint in his return as the iconic Madhav Mishra," he added.

"Criminal Justice" is produced by Applause Entertainment.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said the show brings a case that challenges the complex moral dilemmas and the new season will push the boundaries even further.

"Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra has risen as a cult character and as we announce season four of 'Criminal Justice' on Disney+ Hotstar, we intend to take it up a notch higher," he said.