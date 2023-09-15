Disney+ Hotstar announces series 'Sultan of Delhi' with Milan Luthria as director

Mumbai: Filmmaker Milan Luthria is set to make his series directorial debut with "Sultan of Delhi", Disney+ Hotstar announced on Friday.

Based on the book, "Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray", the series set in the 1960s is produced by Reliance Entertainment. It will be co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The show stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

Luthria said “Sultan of Delhi" traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia (Bhasin) and explores a tale of "greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power." "'Sultan of Delhi' is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamor, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment... I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and 'Sultan of Delhi' is one such beautiful journey and I'm so delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this to life," the director said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, they are looking forward to bringing the series, a "larger-than-life cinematic experience", to the platform.

"The brilliance of Milan Luthria, his magic in bringing the 60’s era live on screens has been incredible and we are hoping to bring this up, up close and personal for Disney+Hotstar audiences through this show," Banerjee added.

Series producer Namit Sharma said he is thrilled to back the screen adaptation of "Sultan of Delhi".

"Working with a maestro like Milan Luthria has been an honor and pleasure. He has crafted a unique series which is colorful, exhilarating and full of larger than life characters," he added.

"Sultan of Delhi" will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.