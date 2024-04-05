Disney+ Hotstar renews 'Taaza Khabar' for a second season

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Comedian and writer Bhuvan Bam is back with another season of Disney+Hotstar series "Taaza Khabar".

Bam, 30, featured in the first season of the series, which released in January of the last year and comprised of six episodes in total. He portrayed the role of Vasya, a sanitation worker who comes across magical powers.

Directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Rohit Raj and Bam, the show is written by Hussain and Abbas Dalal. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur round off the cast.

“The resounding success of Taaza Khabhar season 1 is a testament to Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment in its pursuit of bringing quality entertainment. With Bhuvan Bam at the forefront, the series has piqued curiosity among fans across the globe. We are thrilled to announce Taaza Khabhar Season 2,” Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said in a statement.

Bam said the show is "very close to heart" and he can't wait to take the audience on the "thrilling ride" with the new season.

"'Taaza Khabar Season 1' was loved and appreciated by everyone and I cannot thank all my fans enough for this massive support. Vasya is very close to my heart and I resonate with him on many levels... Slipping back into the skin of Vasya for Taaza Khabar Season 2 is an enriching experience and I can’t wait to explore more intricacies of the character," said the actor. PTI ATR ATR BK BK