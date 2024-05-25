Disney+ Hotstar's new series 'Gunaah' to debut on June 3

Mumbai: Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar has announced that its new drama series "Gunaah" will premiere on June 3.

Advertisment

Starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti, the series is set in a world where betrayal and mystery collide, presenting the story of a man whose existence is shrouded in secrecy, the streamer said in a press release.

"Gunaah" is created by Anirudh Pathak and directed by Anil Senior.

In the show, Mahajani essays the role of Abhimanyu, a gambler fuelled by his desire for vengeance. He is out there to blur the lines between right and wrong, friends and enemies, mercy and retribution, according to the official plotline.

Advertisment

"With 'Gunaah', we wanted to create a narrative that not only entertains but keeps one at the edge of their seat. Abhimanyu, played brilliantly by Gashmeer, is a very intriguing character.

"We are confident that the gripping saga will capture the audience’s attention and we are thrilled that it’ll also be available to watch for free on mobile on the Disney+ Hotstar app, giving it a much wider reach," Pathak said.

"Gunaah" is backed by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd with Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia as the producers.