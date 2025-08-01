Divya Dutta to star in Telugu series 'Mayasabha'

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Actor Divya Dutta is set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming political drama series, titled "Mayasabha" Directed by Deva Katta and Kiran J Kumar, the series is set to stream on Sony Liv from August 7.

Dutta, known for roles in "Veer-Zaara" and "Badlapur", shared the news on her Instagram handle on Thursday by uploading the trailer of the series.

“A friendship tested by ambition. A rivalry that redefined leadership. A story that changed the fate of a state. #Mayasabha Trailer out now #Mayasabha - A gripping political saga - Starts streaming from August 7th on @sonylivindia,” read the caption of the post.

Also starring Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Tanya Ravichandran, Ravindra Vijay, and Shatru, the series is set against the volatile backdrop of regional politics, the series explores themes of friendship, ambition, betrayal, shifting alliances, and the ruthless quest for power.

The 47-year-old actor said she wanted to be a part of the Telugu cinema for the long time.

"Firsts are always special, and I’ve long wanted to be part of Telugu cinema. With the growing synergy between Bollywood and South Indian films, I’m proud to debut with this powerful show. It’s grand, gripping, and my role as a strong political figure is one I’ll always cherish. Even in her silences, she exudes power. I’m grateful to my director for trusting me with this character, he calls it his best casting," she said in a statement.

Dutta's latest work is "Chhaava", which was released in February. The film featured Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.