Divya Khossla joins 'Jatadhara'

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Bollywood actor Divya Khossla has become the latest addition to the cast of "Jatadhara", headlined by the celebrated Telugu star Sudheer Babu.

Described as a supernatural thriller fantasy, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, who is marking her Telugu debut with the film.

Written and directed by Venkat Kalyan, best known for projects such as "Raakshasa Kaavyam" and "Tasmac","Jatadhara" is presented by Zee Studios.

This Pan-India film is set to break new ground with its unparalleled visual effects and a storyline that promises to be larger than life The makers shared the announcement with an X post on Saturday, featuring the first look poster of Khossla's character from the film. The actor will essay the role of Sitara in it.

"Every darkness needs its star. Introducing Divya Khossla as Sitara," read the caption of the post.

The film is expected to release later this year.

Khossla last worked in "Savi" alongside the "Sanam Teri Karam" fame Harshvardhan Rane. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film released in May 2024. It was the remake of the 2008 French film "Pour Elle".

The film revolved around a housewife, who plans a risky prison break after her husband is wrongly accused o murdering his boss.

It also featured Bollywood star Anil Kapoor in the pivotal role. PTI ATR ATR ATR