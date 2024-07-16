Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya return to Mumbai after facing robbery in Italy

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have returned to India days after they revealed they were robbed during a trip to Florence, Italy.

The actors went to the city for a holiday but encountered an unpleasant incident last week when the window of their car was broken while it was parked near a resort and their valuables and passports were stolen. Divyanka and Vivek, both 39, shared that they were left with nothing after the theft and how they were issued an emergency by the Indian Embassy for their return.

In the videos captured by paparazzi on Tuesday, the couple was spotted coming out of the airport in Mumbai.

"One is always happy to back home. We are glad our problem got solved and the Indian Embassy helped us. It was very scary and I’ll tell everything in detail later," said Divyanka.

The actor has been popular for her role in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" which also featured Vivek. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal.