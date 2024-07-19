Divyenndu's 'Life Hill Gayi' series set for August 9 release on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Streaming Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced that its upcoming series "Life Hill Gayi" will make its debut on the platform on August 9.

Starring Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila in the lead roles, the show is about two siblings Dev and Kalki, who after being stripped of their wealth have to prove their worth in order to get the family inheritance, an adventure that takes them from the city to a quaint little town of Uttarakhand.

The comedy series is directed by Prem Mistry and written by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia. The cast also includes Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, Bhagyashree, Mukti Mohan and Aditi Govitrikar.

Divyenndu, best known for starring in films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", "Madgaon Express" and series "Mirzapur", said he hopes the audience enjoy the light-hearted nature of the series.

"I was looking forward to a story such as this that allows me to tap into both the humorous as well as soft side of me. While on-screen Kusha and I are always quarreling but off-screen we became each other’s families.

"'Life Hill Gayi' is a very relatable story of a dysfunctional family and I am sure each member in a family can relate to some or the other character in our series. This is my first association with Disney+ Hotstar and I hope audiences enjoy this light-hearted series," the actor said in a statement.

Kapila said her character in the show is "relatable" and "dynamic".

"From the moment I was introduced to her, I fell in love with her determination, her boss-lady vibe, and her authenticity so much that I knew this role was tailor-made for me and everything I bring to the table. I’m so excited for audiences to experience the warmth, humour, and heart of this series," she added.

"Life Hill Gayi" is produced by Aarushi Nishank and Himshrri films.