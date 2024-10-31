Diwali 2024: When festival of lights played a major role in Hindi movie scenes

New Delhi: Hindi cinema has often celebrated Diwali by weaving major scenes around the festival of lights.

Here is a look at five popular Hindi film scenes where filmmakers have incorporated the spirit of Diwali in the storyline.

*"Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham" (2001): Filmmaker Karan Johar's blockbuster hit sets up a crucial scene and song around Diwali, which has now become a pop culture reference point for many fans. Set between Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul and his adoptive mother played by Jaya Bachchan, the sequence has a direct parallel with Diwali festival, which is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram to his kingdom Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

The popular scene sees Bachchan's Nandini Raichand sensing the arrival of her son Rahul on the occasion of Diwali during the pray. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also featured in the movie.

*"Vaastav" (1999): The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is not only one of the most popular films in Sanjay Dutt's career but it also features one of the most memorable scenes around Diwali. The movie starred Dutt as a struggling young man who is drawn to the world of crime.

Set during Diwali festivities, Dutt's Raghu starts showing off his ill-acquired wealth in front of his family but his mother, played by late Reema Lagoo scolds him. He then delivers the iconic dialogue "Yeh dekh pachchass tola".

The movie also starred Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Bahl, Paresh Rawal, and Shivaji Satam.

*"Zanjeer" (1973): The festival of lights plays an important part in the classic film, which marked the beginning of Amitabh Bachchan's journey as the angry young man of Hindi cinema. It was also Bachchan's first major hit after a string of flops.

The Prakash Mehra-directed movie opens with a Diwali scene in which a young Vijay Khanna witnesses the murder of his parents by a man wearing a charm bracelet.

The film's climax is also set on Diwali, when Bachchan's cop hero Vijay learns that Teja (Ajit Khan) is the killer of his parents. He then fights the villain and brings him to justice.

Written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, "Zanjeer" also starred Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Bindu and Iftekhar.

*"Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" (1994): The popular track "Dhik Tana" from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer has a brief scene set during Diwali.

The sequence is set in the beautifully decorated and vibrant home of the Nath family, where all the members come together to celebrate the festival of lights and the arrival of a baby. The movie, written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, also featured Alok Nath, Lagoo, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

*"Chachi 420" (1997): Kamal Haasan's family comedy had a pivotal scene set during Diwali when the actor's crossed dressed avatar as nanny Lakshmi ends up saving his daughter Bharti, played by a young Fatima Sana Shaikh, after a mishap while bursting firecrackers.

The film also starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal and Nassar in pivotal roles. Haasan also directed the film.