Diwali 2025: Films that perfectly incorporated the essence of Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Diwali is one of the biggest festivals and has often been depicted in the world of Hindi cinema. Throughout the years, several films included the festival into their narratives, highlighting its significance.

Here are the films which infused the vibrant essence of Diwali on screen.

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” (2001): Karan Johar’s blockbuster perfectly blended the festival in its scene and remains in the core memories of cinema enthusiasts. The scene features Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul and his adoptive mother played by Jaya Bachchan. The sequence has a direct parallel with the Diwali festival, which is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram to his kingdom, Ayodhya, after 14 years of exile.

The scene revolves around Bachchan’s Nandini Raichand sensing the arrival of her son Rahul on the occasion of Diwali. The film also featured other prominent actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Vaastav" (1999): The film has a memorable scene set around the festival of Diwali. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film featured Sanjay Dutt alongside Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Bahl, Paresh Rawal, and Shivaji Satam.

The scene begins with Dutt's Raghu, who shows off his unlawfully obtained riches in front of his family but gets scolded by his mother, essayed by late Reema Lagoo.

Zanjeer” (1973): The festival of lights plays an important part in the classic film, which marked the beginning of Amitabh Bachchan’s journey as the angry young man of Hindi cinema.

Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film starts with a Diwali scene, in which a young Vijay Khanna witnesses the murder of his parents by an unidentified man, wearing a charm bracelet, ‘Zanjeer’. The film’s climax is also set on Diwali.

“Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994): Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film featured Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Renuka Shahane among others. The popular track “Dhik Tana” from the film has a brief scene set during Diwali.

The scene is set in Nath's residence, where all the members of the family celebrate the arrival of a baby.

"Chachi 420" (1997): The comedy film headlined by the superstar Kamal Haasan had a pivotal scene set during Diwali when the actor's cross-dressed avatar as nanny Lakshmi ends up saving his daughter Bharti, played by a young Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Directed by Haasan, the film also starred Tabu and the late Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.