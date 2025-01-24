DJ Tiesto returning to India for three-city tour

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Dutch DJ and record producer Tiësto is all set to return to India after a decade for his highly-anticipated Tiesto India Tour 2025.

DJ Tiesto, whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest, will perform in three cities -- Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru from February 13 to 16, according to a press release.

The Dutch musician's India tour is presented by EVA Live, a leading live entertainment company.

"I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again," DJ Tiesto said in a statement.

Tiësto will begin his tour on February 13 at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram, followed by a performance at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on February 14. The concluding performance will be at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru, on February 16.

"Tiesto is more than an artist; he's a phenomenon, a visionary, and a symbol of global music culture. His return to India is a momentous occasion that underscores the evolution of the Indian EDM landscape. This tour isn’t just about music; it’s about creating memories, celebrating connection, and elevating the cultural pulse of the nation.

"We’re proud to be the driving force behind this iconic experience," said Deepak Choudhary, founder and managing director of EVA Live.

The tickets for the concerts will be available on District by Zomato and will start selling January 29. PTI ATR RB RB