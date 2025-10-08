DocuBay originals shine internationally: Awards, nominations for ‘Operation Maa’ and ‘Fanatics’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) DocuBay, the OTT platform for premium non-fiction documentaries and part of the IN10 Media Network, has earned international acclaim with its original films "Operation Maa" and "Fanatics".

"Operation Maa", produced by Juggernaut Productions and directed by Tanuj Bhatia, won the Best Documentary Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2025, a statement from Doc The film depicts the Indian Army’s daring rescue mission to reunite a mother and her child amid conflict, and was lauded for its emotional depth, authentic storytelling, and evocative narrative.

Meanwhile, "Fanatics", which explores the psychology of obsession and identity in a hyperconnected world, has been nominated in the Competition Category for Documentary & Experimental Features at the inaugural Waterfront Indie Film Festival (WIFF 2025).

The film examines how belief systems and fandom influence human behavior, reflecting DocuBay’s focus on thought-provoking, socially relevant narratives.

"These dual honours reinforce DocuBay and IN10 Media Network’s vision to elevate Indian non-fiction storytelling to global standards and champion stories that are bold, relevant, and universally resonant," the statement said.

"Operation Maa" and "Fanatics" are currently streaming exclusively on DocuBay, available in over 150 countries. PTI RB RB