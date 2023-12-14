Documentary exploring impact of British rule in India to be screened today in Delhi

New Delhi: A documentary about British colonial policy and its impact on modern India will be screened at the Russian Center for Science and Culture at Firozshah Roda here on Thursday.

Titled "Looted India: Cost of an Empire", the film will be presented by Ekaterina Yakovleva, head of RT (Russia Today) documentary broadcasting, and Artem Vorobey, the director.

The screening of the documentary will take place at 7.30 pm. It will be presented in two languages: Hindi and English (subtitles), according to a press release.

"The film tells how India was colonized by the British and actually plundered, and the population was imposed with ideas of an alien world, from which it has not yet freed itself.

"At the same time, the cultural treasures of Indian civilization were exported abroad - many of them are still on display in the British Museum. Descendants of those who fought for their land are trying unsuccessfully to return family heirlooms to their homeland," read the synopsis of "Looted India: Cost of an Empire".

When working on this documentary, Vorobey said their goal was not to accuse anyone retrospectively.

"Arguing with people who have been gone for centuries is foolish. Our main objective was to understand how modern India and its citizens view the nearly two centuries of British rule. Evaluating the pros and cons of that time, what conclusions did they draw? "What are their views regarding the stolen relics of their ancestors that are now being displayed in museums thousands of kilometers away? Do they feel British in their DNA? This film has no voiceover; only the voices of the participants themselves. I love India very much and sincerely wanted to hear from those who reevaluated the controversial legacy of the Crown's rule," the filmmaker said in a statement.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on the influence of colonialism, the phenomenon of modern neocolonialism, and the possibilities of returning Indian valuables, the release said.