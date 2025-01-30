Documentary filmmaker-activist Tapan K Bose dies at 78

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Renowned documentary and activist Tapan K Bose died on Thursday at his residence here. He was 78.

Bose, who started his activism stint during the Emergency period in the late 1970s, was a fearless advocate against human rights violations in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

As a documentary director, his credits include "An Indian Story on Bhagalpur Bindings" (1981), "Bhopal: Beyond Genocide" (1986), "Jharkhand" (1993) and "The Expendable People" (2016).

Bose was a part of a collective of activists, scientists, journalists and artists, who tried to strengthen the rationalist spirit of the Indian constitution and fight oppression - historic and contemporary, according to a statement.

"Tapan Bose was a very dear friend of communities who were oppressed by jingoistic nationalism and militarisation. His friendships across Balochistan, Burma, Kashmir, Naga areas and Tamil movement in Sri Lanka are well known.

"From the earlier part of his life when he made documentary films as a medium to counter undemocratic forces, he shifted to being an activist and a mentor to younger generations in resistance," it added.

His knowledge of South Asia made him a recognised author with many academic publishers across the world and many younger film-makers, said Pakistan India Peoples’ Forum for Peace & Democracy.

"He committed himself to being available for communities and people who opposed the capitalist plunder of the earth and colonisation of resources and people. He extended his support to the trade union movement and was a close advisor to the fisheries peoples, forest workers movements," they added.

Bose's last rites will be performed at Lodi Road Crematorium on Friday.

He is survived by wife Rita Manchanda and daughter Devjani Saini. PTI RB RDS RB RB