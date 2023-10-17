Documentary on Hamas massacre at Israel's Supernova music festival in the works

Los Angeles: Israeli production company SIPUR is working on a documentary that will recount the tragic and horrific details of the terror attack on the Supernova Music Festival near Gaza border by Hamas militants on October 7.

Advertisment

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, SIPUR is collaborating with Israeli broadcasters HOT Channel 8 and HSCC for the feature documentary about the assault that was part of Hamas surprise attack on the Southern border of Israel.

The film will be directed by Yariv Mozer and the makers will be using footage from people at the festival. At least 260 people were killed at the electronic dance music festival celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

"I have seen things in my life. I have lived through wars; I have fought in wars and I have even filmed during a war. But nothing prepared me for the harsh images I have seen in the remains of the massacre that took place at the Nova music festival.

Advertisment

"I see it as my duty as a documentary filmmaker to bring to the world the testimonies and horrific stories of the survivors of this slaughter. Young women and men whose only sin was their desire for music, and the passion to celebrate free love, spirit and freedom," Mozer said.

Emilio Schenker, SIPUR CEO, said they decided to go ahead with the project because they believe it is "imperative to do everything in our power to shine a light on the greatest evil committed against our people since the Holocaust."

"The Supernova Music Festival must be seen and understood in its entirety to truly understand the larger meaning of the unspeakable crimes against humanity that occurred there. The world must never forget," Schenker said.

The festival was attended by approximately 3,000 people, with a line-up focused on the electronic psytrance dance subgenre.