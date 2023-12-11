Documentary on ‘Naatu Naatu’ lyricist Chandrabose wins award

Hyderabad, Dec. 11 (PTI) A documentary on Oscar award winning lyricist Subhash Chandrabose, famous for the ‘Naatu Naatu' song from the Telugu movie RRR, has won an award at 12th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival.

The documentary, produced and directed by senior journalist Chilkuri Sushil Rao was given a special mention award at the 12th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The documentary is about lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose who won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

Rambhul Singh, founder-director of Mini Box Office which organised the festival, announced the list of award winners on Sunday evening after the screenings.

The movie captures the atmosphere and celebrations in Bose's village “Challagariga” in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana, which the lyricist visited for the first time on April 2, 2023 after winning the Oscar.

The documentary also features an impromptu dance by Chandrabose’s wife, Suchitra, a well-known choreographer. PTI GDK SDP ROH