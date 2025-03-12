Documentary short 'Rains Don't Make Us Happy Anymore' to premiere at Visions du Reel film festival

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) "Rains Don’t Make Us Happy Anymore", a documentary short by filmmaker Yashasvi Juyal, will have its world premiere at the 56th edition of Visions du Reel International Film Festival.

The internationally renowned documentary film festival will be held from April 4 to 13 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Written and directed by Juyal, "Rains Don’t Make Me Happy Anymore" will be screened on April 10, a press release said.

Set in the high Himalayas, the 27 minute short is about a tribal boy’s heartfelt letter to a lost love, uncovering the forgotten myths of their village, now submerged beneath a hydroelectric dam.

"We are deeply honoured and thrilled to have the world premiere of our film 'Rains Don’t Make Us Happy Anymore' at the prestigious Visions du Reel International Film Festival, and to be selected for competition," Juyal said.

"This film, in its own language, sheds light on the pressing issue of displacement caused by the development of hydroelectric projects and dams in the Himalayas, highlighting the profound impact on both the land and its people. With limited representation of the Himalayan narratives, this selection marks a monumental moment for us, and we are excited to embark on this journey, sharing this important story with the world," he added.

"Rains Don’t Make Me Happy Anymore" is produced by Sharad Mehra, Curious Eyes Cinema in association with Silvercord Films.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our film has been chosen for this prestigious festival. It’s an incredible platform to share our labour of love and passion with a wider audience, and we can’t wait for the world to experience it," Mehra said.

Juyal’s first short "The Last Rhododendron" was showcased at the 2022 Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) in the international Competition, and won the Gender Sensitivity Award at the Dharamshala International Film Festival the same year.

His debut feature "Ink-Stained Hand & The Missing Thumb" was recently selected for Hong Kong International Film Festival’s Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), to be held from March 17-19. PTI RB RB