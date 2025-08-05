Doechii announces new tour 'Live From the Swamp'

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Popular rapper-singer Doechii has announced her upcoming tour, "Live From the Swamp Tour", to mark one-year anniversary of her breakout mixtape, "Alligator Bites Never Heal".

The "Alter Ego" singer will perform across 12 stops during the tour, which will begin on October 14 in Chicago. It will conclude with the final show in Seattle on November 10.

Doechii shared the announcement with an Instagram post on Monday.

In the following slide, she called her tour "the final chapter of the era". The post also had a list with the dates and cities mentioned in it.

"One last time. This project just turned one, and before I disappear to create the next world. I'm going back on tour. The final chapter of this era. Thank you for the memories, the magic, the love. Let's close it out together. Doechii," the "Catfish" singer wrote.

The general ticket sales for the tour will begin on August 11.

"Alligator Bites Never Heal" was released on August 30, 2024, and comprised 19 tracks, including "Nissan Altima", "Boom Bap", and "Denial Is a River".

The extended version of the album had 22 songs in total.