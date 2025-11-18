Dolly Parton receives award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) Singer and actor Dolly Parton says she is honoured to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 79-year-old actor was presented with the award on November 16. It took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.

In a video message, Parton said the recognition makes her think of new ways to "help lift people up." "I've tried my whole life to live by their example, and I've been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible. Like this award tonight — The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," she said, according to the entertainment magazine People.

"It's an honour just to be considered ... I don't take this kind of thing lightly," Parton continued. "It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. Isn't that what we're supposed to be here for? So from my heart to yours, I truly thank you," she added.

Parton made her singing debut in 1959 and went on to make her acting debut in the 1980 film "9 to 5". PTI ATR ATR ATR